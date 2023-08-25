Picture: Manufacturer

The evil barking of the AI

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has introduced its second robotic dog called Cyberdog 2. It weighs nine kilograms and has 12 movable limbs that are moved with servo motors. In this way, the dog reaches a running speed of 1.6 meters per second. It has various optics and sensors built in, as well as a lidar, a depth camera, an RGB camera and an infrared sensor. In order to recognize commands from its master, four microphones are trained to listen well. The Cyberdog 2 can walk next to its owner, sit and give paws. He learns additional functions through artificial intelligence. The device is initially only available in China for 1630 euros. (misp.)