The EU countries advocated the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation and the intensification of the information war

The countries of the European Union (EU) advocated the introduction of new restrictive measures against Russia and supported the intensification of the information war. This is reported TASS with reference to the statement of the Heads of State and Government of the countries belonging to the EU, adopted during the summit in Brussels.

The document says that the European Union continues to support collective pressure on the Russian Federation, including through the introduction of new sanctions and the tightening of already adopted restrictions. It is also noted that the EU, together with its allies, will strengthen the work in the information field to counter Russian narratives about the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, no specific decisions on the introduction of a new package of anti-Russian sanctions were made during the summit.