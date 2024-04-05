European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday that the European Union was granting €270 million in aid to Armenia, a country that was previously a traditional ally of Russia. Now Europeans and Americans are seeking closer ties with Armenians. A rapprochement denounced by Türkiye and Azerbaijan, neighbor and historical enemy of Armenia.

For Armenia to “take its place”

This aid program is added to a European investment plan for this Caucasian country that has already “mobilized more than 500 million euros,” added Ursula von der Leyen.

“We want Armenia to take its place as a strong, independent nation, at peace with its neighbors and connected to the world,” declared Antony Blinken. “Both the United States and the European Union want to be partners in this effort,” he stressed, adding that Washington would provide $65 million in aid to Armenia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan in Brussels. © REUTERS – Johanna Geron

This meeting in Brussels “means that Armenians are increasing their partnership with the United States and the European Union (EU),” Nikol Pashinian declared with satisfaction.

Before the Brussels talks, Antony Blinken and Ursula von der Leyen had spoken by phone on Wednesday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev to try to ease tensions. Aliev declared on Friday that the Brussels summit was “directed against Azerbaijan” and was contrary to cooperation in the region.

“Senior American and European officials have tried to convince us that the Brussels meeting is not directed against Azerbaijan, but is creating a new source of tension in the South Caucasus,” he declared.

Azerbaijan “excluded”, according to its Turkish ally

Armenia's long-standing ties with Russia have weakened since Azerbaijan, its historic enemy, seized the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh last September.

On Thursday, Nikol Pashinian called on his fellow citizens to debate the possibility of joining the European Union.

“I believe that our shared vision of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous future will continue to be the backbone and guideline of our relationship of mutual trust,” he said.



Nikol Pashinian declared at the Brussels meeting that he remained “committed to normalizing relations with Azerbaijan.”

Turkey, Azerbaijan's main supporter, warned that Armenia's negotiations with the United States and the EU “undermine the neutral approach that should be the basis for resolving the region's complex problems.”

“This initiative, which excludes Azerbaijan, will pave the way for the South Caucasus to become a zone of geopolitical confrontation, instead of serving peace,” declared the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yerevan is increasingly moving closer to the West and accuses Russia, its traditional ally, of abandoning it in the face of its powerful Azerbaijani rival.



Azerbaijan army soldiers carry portraits of soldiers killed during the fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, during a commemorative event in Baku, Azerbaijan, Monday, September 27, 2021. Azerbaijan and Armenia are marking the first anniversary of the start of their Six-week war in which more than 6,600 people died and which ended with Azerbaijan regaining control of large areas of territory. Soldiers carrying photographs of comrades killed in the war marched through the center of Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, on Monday. © AP – Aziz Karimov

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars, in the 1990s and in 2020, over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In recent months, several rounds of negotiations have failed to produce results. The situation remains unstable and armed incidents occur periodically. Armenia and Azerbaijan often accuse each other of deadly shootings on their border.

With AFP

*Adapted from its original in French