The winning combination of the draw this Friday, February 2, is 13, 20, 23, 27, 42, the stars are the numbers 05 and 09 and the game code El Millón is XSV95461

Friday, February 2, 2024, 10:28 p.m.











Who hasn't dreamed of being rich? A wish that could come true with the EuroMillions draw, which seeks a new lucky winner every Tuesday and Friday. With a bet of 2.50 euros, the bank account could swell dramatically with its bulging…