The European Union celebrated Europe Day on Monday with the conclusion of the Conference on the future of the community bloc. While soldiers and tanks paraded in Moscow, a citizen debate was held at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the challenges facing the continent in the coming decades. “This shows – said the French president, Emanuelle Macron – the two sides of what Russia (violence) and Europe (peace and prosperity) defend. However, this peace must not mean humiliation or revenge on Moscow».

Representatives of the European institutions attended the ceremony, including the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The absence of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who traveled to Odessa by surprise and who had to take refuge in an anti-aircraft shelter due to a Russian attack during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denis Shmigal, was notable.

In Strasbourg, European leaders had a special memory for the late President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and received the 49 citizens’ proposals and 300 concrete measures that are included in the report of the Conference on the future of Europe. In the years to come, “the bloc must remain united”, agreed Macron, Von der Leyen and Metsola in their respective speeches, but it must also adapt to new situations and “not only grow during crises”.

This was defended by the French president, who was in favor of a reform of the European treaties and suggested that the leaders of the Twenty-seven address this issue during the June summit. «It will be necessary to reform the texts, it is evident. We must manage to decide faster and in a united way in times of crisis and also of peace », he pointed out.

The fragility of democracy



The European Union was founded to promote the prosperity of the continent and to ensure that a new war did not break out. Russia’s defiance with the Ukrainian invasion, on the other hand, “has shown how fragile democracy is,” said Macron, who assured that peace will only be achieved on the terms set by Ukraine.

This Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over the second part of the questionnaire for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The European Commission promised to speed up the process, but the French president insisted that “it may take years”. For this reason, he proposed the creation of a “European political community” as a space for cooperation between countries that are geographically close and that defend the same values ​​as the EU.

The block once again reaffirmed its support for kyiv in the conflict and an initiative of the European Parliament on Monday called for the confiscation of Russian assets to pay for the reconstruction of the country. Through this measure, the main political groups hope that the European Commission will develop a legislative proposal that allows allocating the assets seized from Russian oligarchs and the more than 300,000 million from the Bank of Russia to finance the recovery of Ukraine after the war.

The President of the European Parliament stressed that the conflict at the gates of Europe “is putting our pillars to the test. The world has changed, it is now a more dangerous place and the role of the EU has to change too,” she said. The bombs continue to fall on Ukraine and its citizens look to the community bloc for support. “We must leave our differences behind and fight for a strong, free, equal and united Europe.”

Stand up to populism



First the pandemic and then the war have made “European weaknesses” clear in terms of security, energy dependence, lack of raw materials… These challenges, Metsola insisted, must be addressed in a united way and the disruptive and Eurosceptic movements “must meet them head-on and don’t back down. Those who do not want to create a path of progress are them », she assured.

The Twenty-seven must also respond to the countries with European aspirations –Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine…– “that look to the EU with hope and passion”.

For her part, Ursula von der Leyen called for planning and preparation for the future of Europe. “Not moving is going backwards,” she said bluntly. To create a future of peace and progress, the EU will have to respond to the great challenges of the post-pandemic and “use its values ​​to be more independent. All together we produced vaccines, we revived the economy with Next Generation funds and that is the way forward.

The president of the European Commission insisted that the EU is a project “born out of the tragedy” of the Second World War. A dream, which «shines more than ever, in the people of Kharkov, in the citizens who cry in Bucha and in Irpin. Ukrainians are ready to die for that dream,” she said.

The European leaders recalled the words of Robert Schuman, which are more relevant than ever and encourage them to join forces in defense of European peace. As Macron highlighted, “Crises must not divert us from our agenda. We must continue to aspire to build a fairer, more inclusive, caring and independent Europe.”