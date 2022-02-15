On the day of the highly anticipated Champions League round of 16 match at the Parco dei Principi, the two presidents met in a restaurant on the Champs Elyesés

The challenge between PSG and Real Madrid is not only played on the pitch, tonight at the Parco dei Principi. Between the two competing clubs Kylian Mbappé and control of European football, every shot counts. Even some disrespect, such as disregarding the usual protocol of Champions League matches. In fact, the management of the home club usually pays that guest’s dinner. PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi canceled the appointment yesterday, but then invited Florentino Perez today to the Champs Elyesés. Where the Spaniard showed up about half an hour late.

Agreements – In short, nothing should be taken for granted when divergent interests are involved. Starting precisely with Mbappé. The striker has his contract expiring and Real Madrid are ready to welcome him in June, at zero euros. PSG, however, still hopes to find a new agreement, perhaps for a two-year period that will allow the Emir’s club to keep the Frenchman in the World Cup season in Qatar. According to the team, negotiations are always open, albeit complex. At the same time, Real Madrid also had to postpone the final assault, on the recommendation of the player’s clan. Mbappé preferred to stall in order not to be distracted in view of the duel on the pitch. The World Champion, although sensitive to the advances of the possible future team, does not intend to be influenced by them. Any contracts will be discussed again once the qualification has been decided. See also STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, new classes, enemies and locations

Power – But what made the climate even more tense between the two clubs were also the contrasts over the future of European football. Perez founded the Superlega with the idea of ​​disengaging from Uefa competitions. A project from which Al Khelaifi kept his distance, and then positioned himself not only in favor of the current Champions, but also to extend his power. In fact, the president of the PSG has taken over the helm of the ECA, becoming the only point of reference for Ceferin. And just last week he announced the refoundation of the top European competition, with a 40% increase in receipts, to 15 billion euros for the three-year period from 2024. A move aimed at burying Florentino’s project definitively. It should therefore not be surprising yesterday’s rudeness. Even if it was officially a simple postponement to lunch today at the starred restaurant Ledoyen. Butragueno and Angel Sanchez arrived on time. Not Florentino who was kept waiting for 26 minutes. The Pavillon Alléno is located along the Elysians which lead to the Arc de Triomphe. Evocative monument, to understand for which of the two parties in conflict. See also From Lavia to Stefani, the Italian talents to conquer the Superlega

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 14:58)

