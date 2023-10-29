The sudden death of Matthew Perry, better known to fans of the historic television series ‘Friends’ as Chandler Bing, has been a hard blow to the world of entertainment. Celebrities and friends have flooded social networks with images and phrases dedicated to the actor, who was found dead this Saturday in the jacuzzi of his home for reasons that are still unknown.

One of those who wanted to show her pain was Jennifer Aniston, the actor’s faithful companion on the set of Friends.

Julia Roberts, who was his partner for a few months in the 90s, also wanted to show her condolences. Through her Instagram account, the actress has uploaded several photographs of both of them at different stages of her life with a broken heart. Roberts and Perry met in a cameo of the actress in the series, in the double episode on Thanksgiving of the second season, the most watched of the entire production with 53 million viewers. She played an old schoolmate and Chandler’s new romance. The chemistry between the two crossed the barrier of fiction and between 1995 and 1996 they had a romantic relationship.

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother in the NBC series, also wanted to express her upset over Perry’s death through her Twitter account. «I am heartbroken by the untimely death of my ‘son’ Matthew Perry. “I send my love and condolences to his family and friends, especially his father, John Bennet, with whom I worked,” she says.

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Also Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on Friends, Chandler’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, has posted an emotional message to her friend. “What a waste! The world will miss you. The joy you brought to so many people in your short life will live on,” she wrote. Even the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has dedicated some sincere words to his friend. «His passing is shocking and sad. I will never forget the school games we used to play. People will never forget the joy you brought them. Thanks for all the laughs. “You were loved and we will miss you,” he says through his social networks.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

On the other hand, Warner Channel, a Warner Bros. brand where the series was broadcast for years, has published a video with the most endearing images of Chandler throughout the ten seasons of Friends. «Our hearts are broken. Thank you for always being with us,” they have published.

There are many reactions and condolences that the actor’s family has received through social networks. In fact, his name has become the most talked about topic in Spain on X (formerly Twitter).