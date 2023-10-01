The efforts of the Emirati search and rescue team in Libyan territory, as part of its ongoing humanitarian mission, contributed to finding 166 missing people as a result of the hurricane disaster that struck the sisterly city of Derna in Libya, as a result of diligent work on the city’s coasts and in more affected areas.

The Ministry of the Interior explained today, through its official account on “X”, that the Emirati search and rescue team, with the support of the competent Libyan authorities and teams, is contributing to helping the affected and displaced people, providing aid and relief to them, revealing the locations of the victims of this disaster, and recovering bodies from homes, from the sea coast, and from… Among the rubble, the work of the teams is now focused on this, along with an important aspect, which is identifying the victims through the team specialized in identifying disaster victims.

He stated that the work of the Emirati search and rescue team continues in diligent efforts to alleviate the repercussions of the disaster on our brothers, as Emirati cadres work through special equipment, equipped vehicles and aircraft supporting the team to provide all forms of aid, support and medical support in coordination with government agencies and relevant Libyan institutions.