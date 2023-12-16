The Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, He died this Saturday at the age of 86 after being urgently admitted to a hospital last month. official Kuwaiti television reported.

“With great sadness and regret, we mourn the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations and the friendly peoples of the world, for the late His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, who passed away before his Lord today, Saturday” , Kuwaiti Minister of Royal Family Affairs, Mohamed Abdullah al Mubarak Al Sabah, said in a brief appearance on television.

The Royal House did not announce the reasons for the emir's death, who was admitted at the end of last month to a medical center for “an urgent health problem” of which the details were unknown.

That day it was officially indicated that his health was “stable”, despite the fact that the Royal House has avoided reporting on the emir's health.

Nawaf assumed power as emir in September 2020, but delegated “some of his constitutional powers” to the crown prince, Mishaal al Ahmed, 83, at the end of the following year. who will be the new emir of the small Gulf country, according to the Constitution.

During his short period of office, the emir made several visits to Western countries for medical reasons, mainly to Italy, amid rumors about his deteriorating state of health and his inability to continue leading the oil-rich country.

His predecessor, Sheikh Sabah, was 91 years old at the time of his death and during his more than 14 years of reign, his health was treated with opacity. since the court never revealed the nature of his health crises and did not report the cause of his death.

The new emir, 83 years old

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishaal al Ahmed, 83, will be the new emir of Kuwait, andhe seventeenth in the history of the small Gulf country, announced the Council of Ministers.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah announced the appointment of Sheikh Mishaal as the country's ruler, according to the law of succession, and the next step will be the oath of the new emir before Parliament.

According to Kuwaiti law, Mishaal has one year to choose his crown prince.

Mishaal, considered the de facto leader in the small oil-rich Gulf country after the emir delegated some of his constitutional powers to him in 2021, spent most of his career in Kuwait's Security and Intelligence apparatus.

At 83 years old, he has been the oldest crown prince in the world until today.

The sheikh, who has taken the reins of Kuwaiti politics that is suffering a major crisis, has two wives and twelve children.

EFE