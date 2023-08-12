The Eiffel Tower and its surroundings are evacuated due to a bomb alert

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This is a ‘precautionary measure’ and the source of the bomb alert is unknown.
The emblematic Eiffel Tower in Paris and its surroundings were evacuated this Saturday, following the usual protocol, after a bomb alertas confirmed by police sources.The evacuation of the monument occurred around 1:30 pm (local time) and the area was temporarily closed to the public.
This is a “precautionary measure” and the origin of the bomb alert is unknown at the moment, police sources told the local newspaper Le Parisien.
The evacuation affected both the three floors of the tower and the restaurant and the square around the structure, 330 meters high and located in the VII district of Paris.
With almost six million visitors in 2022, the “Eiffel Tower” is one of the most frequented monuments in the world.
EFE
