The editor recommends | How can such an ordinary-looking spoiled brat be such a perfect entertainer? Robbie Williams’ secret is revealed

The open-minded series about Robbie Williams will make you think harder about what is the secret of one of the world’s most popular artists.

I don’t never cared About Robbie Williamsbut last summer, out of curiosity, I went to see his gig at Pori Jazz.

Since then, I’ve thought about Williams almost every day. How can such an ordinary-looking spoiled brat be such a perfect entertainer?

A recent documentary series arrived to provide the answer. It focuses on telling about the toughest stages of Williams’ life, and does it in an interesting way. Williams experienced great popularity at a young age in the ranks of Take That, but then left the band in bad circumstances. Soolourakin took the backseat when the drugs took over.

When that even greater popularity came, a panic attack struck in the middle of a big gig, and nothing was the same anymore.

Miniseries is very Williams-like. He is lying on the bed in his cozy house with only socks on his feet and boldly walks towards the fire as he has clearly done all his life. The deepest feelings are expressed openly.

Still, the mystery is not fully revealed. How is it possible that this 16-year-old lad from Stoke-on-Trent ended up in Take That, let alone managed to create an unimaginably successful career as a solo artist?

In the end, what is his own part in making music? Or is it all about performance skills and the fact that after all the difficulties Williams has experienced, in front of the audience, something few people can do: being himself?

Robbie Williams, a four-episode miniseries on Netflix.

Fleabag, Big Brother and Agathe Christie in one package

Daisy Haggard and Adeel Akhtar in the series The Return of the Caged Bird.

The return of the caged bird tells about a woman who has had to spend half her life in prison. When he returns home, he has to learn all the basics of everyday life, starting with how to use a cell phone. The main character Miri is not only tragic but also funny, and that’s what makes the series so special. The essential part also includes the complex social networks of a small community, romantic relationships and, on top of all that, a murder mystery. Than Fleabag, Big Brother and Agatha Christie in the same package.

Miri is played by the second screenwriter of the series Daisy Haggard. She is the new superhero of British television, a woman who can do anything.

The return of the caged bird, two seasons in Areena.

An exceptionally handsome song

Minsku Tammela plays almost all the instruments on his solo album himself, including the jouhikko.

A year one of the finest records from the field of folk music comes Minsku from Tammela. His music, inspired by Finnish folk tradition, is also powerfully bluesy, especially when it comes to vocals. Tammela’s compositions and stories compiled from archives and even from her own family bring nature to the center, quite concretely. When the warbler’s croak and exceptionally beautiful song combine with the distant cry of cranes, you can’t stop the cold shivers.

Minsku Tammela: White horse. Kuohu Records. Album release gig 30.11. Puppet theater Sampo.