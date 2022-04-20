Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The World Economic Forum has chosen His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, for membership in the Global Young Leaders Society 2022, affiliated with the Forum, which includes 109 members of the world’s elite young leaders, who are under the age of 40 years, within categories that include public figures, businessmen, social entrepreneurs, leaders of the academic, social, cultural and sports sectors, civil society institutions and the media. The Global Young Leaders Community aims to enhance the participation of young people in building a sustainable and inclusive world, and to participate in addressing the growing challenges. In its session this year, it includes members from 42 countries around the world, participating in a leadership development program that will help them reach the next level of influence. The program offers executive education sessions, missions, and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a wide network of young leaders. Omar Sultan Al Olama was chosen to be a member of the Young Global Leaders community, for his role in implementing the directions and visions of the UAE leadership in promoting the benefit of artificial intelligence solutions, focusing on promoting the digital economy, attracting talent and minds in the fields of programming, developing their capabilities and providing them with opportunities to participate in consolidating the foundations of a digital economy. Diverse future. The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications confirmed that his selection for membership in the Young Global Leaders Society for the year 2022 reflects the global leadership position that the UAE has reached in various future fields, with the visions and directives of its wise leadership, which is betting on young people in its efforts to create the future. empowering them and enhancing their participation in leading vital sectors. Omar Sultan Al Olama said that the community of young global leaders represents a global platform for sharing the experience of the UAE, enhancing its image and introducing its future directions and visions, in addition to its role in shaping the features of a better future for societies with the ideas and visions of distinguished young leaders from various sectors and countries. Omar Sultan Al Olama holds the position of Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and he joined the UAE government as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence following the ministerial reshuffle in October 2017. 2020, with the aim of achieving new national priorities and supporting the UAE’s global leadership in the field of digital economy, and enhancing the country’s position as a global reference in remote work applications. He is also the Director of the World Government Summit Foundation, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation and Deputy Managing Director of the Foundation, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, and a member of the Future of Digital Economy and Society Group of the World Economic Forum. Omar Sultan Al Olama holds a Diploma in Project Management and Excellence from the American University of Sharjah, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University in Dubai. Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, announced in 2004 the establishment of the Council of Young Global Leaders, which was actually launched in 2005, and since then new names have been chosen for membership in the Council, which includes hundreds of members around the world. The Global Young Leaders Community aims to form an integrated global community of young leaders who have the potential to enhance partnerships and integration between various sectors, and invest in the talents and skills of young leaders and their abilities to foresee the future, develop economies and build sustainable societies, and seeks to promote the exchange of experiences and success stories that empower young leaders. It contributes to enhancing their abilities to develop joint initiatives, enabling them to find solutions to the most important current and future challenges. Each year, the World Economic Forum honors about 200 outstanding young leaders from around the world in recognition of their professional achievements, their commitment to society and their abilities to contribute to shaping the future of the world. The Global Young Leaders Community includes more than 1,400 members from more than 120 nationalities from around the world, who constitute An elite group of heads of government, leaders of the private sector in the world, heads of the most important companies, in addition to Nobel Prize winners in various categories.