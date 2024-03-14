Dubai, United Arab Emirates.- Quincy Anton Promes32 years old, was considered one of the top prospects in the Netherlands football after his outstanding work with Ajax de 'Amsterdam.

However, the career of the Dutchman suffered an overturn because the player was accused for being involved in the import and export of 1,350 kilos of cocaine, cocaine trafficking at the beginning of this decade.

After his time at Ajax Amsterdam, the Dutch player headed to Russian football to join Spartak Moscow in 2021, where he has remained since then while his legal process was carried out in the Netherlands.

Quincy Anton Promes was accused of being an accomplice in the smuggling of more than a thousand kilos of cocaine. According to the law of his country, the striker has been involved in the import and export of this drug for four years.

Unfortunately for him, the crimes he committed were already proven by the authorities of the Netherlands through an analysis of telephone calls, however his lawyers told the judges that they were aware of the accusations and he denied everything, so they would try to appeal. his six-year sentence.

Upon hearing the calls, the court noted that Quincy Anton Promes had been a direct participant in the shipments of cocaine that was hidden in shipments of salt coming from Brazil.

