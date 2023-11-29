The Dutch edition of the book ‘Endgame’ is withdrawn in the Netherlands for naming which members of the Windsors made the racist comments

The Dutch version of the book Endgame (End of the Game), written by British journalist Omid Scobie, was withdrawn from bookstores in the Netherlands on Tuesday night. The reason? This edition of the work reveals the name of the two members of the inner circle of Henry of England and Meghan Markle who were interested in the skin color of Archie, the first-born of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In a juicy interview given by the couple in 2021 to the American television presenter Oprah Winfrey, the couple explained that a figure in the British Royal House had made that comment that surprised and bothered them before the birth of their son. So, they decided not to reveal who it was. They continue to maintain their silence, as does the original in English of the book, whose author is a person close to the couple who has come to be considered their spokesperson. informal.

Scobie prefers to avoid facing a possible lawsuit in the United Kingdom if he clarifies the identity of those who asked the question. In the English version, she claims that she knows the names of both individuals, but that “UK law prevents me from reporting who they were.” With the book in Dutch, however, “an error has occurred when translating that is being corrected,” according to the publisher involved, Xander Uitgevers. Rick Evers, a well-known Dutch journalist specializing in royal issues, has posted a video on your X account (formerly Twitter) where he explains that the American editor of the book has pointed out that “there were a number of passages that have not been corrected” in the Dutch translation. They refer, specifically, to page 128 of this version “concerning the British royal who asked about the skin tone of the unborn child, Archie.”

The author, Scobie, bases his sources on “the letters that Meghan and her father-in-law Carlos wrote to each other.” [entonces príncipe de Gales] in those days and which were read by an assistant.” In a program on the Dutch television network RTL, another Dutch journalist, Jeroen Snel, states that on page 334 of the Dutch version “another person is quoted who asked the same type of question.” He also belongs to the hard core of the House of Windsor.

“The work is published in several languages ​​and, unfortunately, I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I am sure that the editors have it under control,” Scobie himself declared to the Dutch commercial television channel RTL after the controversy. The author assures that he wrote and edited the original version, in English, and has never participated in others where the names in question appear. In the television interviews he is doing to promote his new book, he has assured that Enrique and Meghan have not been involved in it, as they were in the biography he published of the couple in 2020.