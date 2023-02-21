Despite being the third largest economy in Latin America, Argentina is one of the five countries with the highest inflation in the world, which creates serious social, security and even health problems. With little budget, Dr. Rubén Sosa, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, uses unconventional methods to bring a little joy and hope to his patients, despite the crisis.

For almost two decades Argentina has been struggling to keep its economy afloat. By 2022, inflation will exceed 100% and it is estimated that of its 47.3 million inhabitants, 17 million are poor and 4 million live in misery.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic and the strict confinements worsened the socioeconomic situation of the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the country, especially for children and adolescents.

At the Dr. Pedro de Elizalde children’s hospital in Buenos Aires, the “comet doctor” is aware of the situation in the country and through figures such as superheroes or dragons on the walls, he seeks to bring joy to his patients.

Not only infectious diseases represent a risk for their patients, school dropout, precarious housing conditions and malnutrition threaten those who come seeking help. A story of resilience and solidarity in this chapter of ARTE.