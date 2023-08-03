Thursday, August 3, 2023, 01:25



The process of electing the villagers in Las Encebras, La Estacada, La Zarza and La Raja, the last four Jumillano rural nuclei in which their representatives had yet to be designated, has finished. In this way, the meetings with the neighbors have ended to carry out the election process by the City Council for the 2023-2027 legislature, where the nine districts will maintain the district mayors of the last four years.

The representatives of Severa González in the rural area of ​​the municipality are waiting to take office

On the last Saturday of July, the meeting with the residents of Las Encebras was held, where María González was unanimously elected to continue one more legislature representing her district. On Sunday the meetings were held in La Estacada and La Zarza, where Josefa Dolores Ochando and Francisco Javier Sánchez were re-elected, respectively.

On Sunday afternoon, the last meeting-election was held in La Raja, where there is also continuity, with Cristina Gómez representing Severa González in her district. In this way, the village mayors of the nine rural areas have already been democratically elected by their neighbors. Now they are waiting for the takeover.