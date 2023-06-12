In recent years Disney has been involved in controversy due to the changes it has made in its different live action based on their animated classics, a topic that has not stopped talking, which has also generated significant losses for the famous franchise.

Disney has changed the appearance of some of its most emblematic characters and this has generated anger among its fans, ending in discrimination towards the artists who interpret them, being ‘The little Mermaid‘ one of the most notorious cases.

Actresses from ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Snow White’ have been discriminated against because of their skin color, as three of them are women of color and the fourth is of Latin descent.

Disney actresses who have been discriminated against

Halle Bailey (‘The Little Mermaid’)

Undoubtedly, Halle Bailey has been Disney’s most criticized actress, because after being chosen by the franchise to play Ariel in the live action of ‘The Little Mermaid’, she began to be the target of criticism, which continues to this day.

Cynthia Erivo (‘Pinocchio’)

The American actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, 36, was highly criticized when she revealed her participation in the live action of ‘Pinocchio’, from 2023, giving life to the Blue Fairy in the story.

Yara Shahidi (‘Peter Pan and Wendy’)

Yara Shahidi, 23, became the target of criticism when it was confirmed that she was chosen to play TinkerBell in the live action film of ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’, released in 2023.

Rachel Zegler (‘Snow White’)

The 22-year-old actress and singer Rachel Zegler has been discriminated against for having been chosen as Snow White for her live action that will be released in 2024, this because she is not a “white as snow” woman, in addition, she is from Latin descent, as he is of Colombian origin.

