The director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation – better known as the FBI -, Christopher Wray announced this Wednesday that he will present his resignation before the American president-elect, Donald Trump, takes office next January.

Wray, whose term does not end until 2027, was nominated in 2017 by the then president trump, during his first period at the head of the White House, and has recently been criticized for being “partial” regarding the cases that the magnate had open.

Trump has assured in a message published on the Truth Social social network that his resignation “will put an end to the militarization” of the Department of “Injustice”. “We will now restore the rule of law for all Americans,” he added.

The tycoon has accused the FBI of “illegally raiding” his house “for no reason” in the context of the leaked classified documents case. “They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of whom will never be able to recover from what they have done to them,” he said.









Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, nominated by Trump for the position of attorney general, was one of those who starred last July in the criticism against Wraywhom he accused of “protecting” President Joe Biden regarding the illegal weapons possession case involving his son, Hunter Biden, now pardoned.

Wray was also questioned about the FBI’s role before and during the assault on the Capitol, although he was in charge of investigating the events that occurred on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters attacked the legislative headquarters in Washington.

More than 900 participants in the assault pleaded guilty to different crimes to have their sentences reduced during the proceedings opened against them. In fact, Trump has promised to pardon those convicted of the assault once he reaches the White House.

Trump announced in early December that he would nominate the lawyer and investigator Kash Patelwho worked at the Pentagon during his first term, as the new head of the FBI. According to the magnate, Wray’s successor worked on the “discovery” of the alleged Russian plot to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections.