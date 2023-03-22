Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 1:51 p.m.



| Updated 2:23 p.m.



Crisis in the direction of the Civil Guard. The head of the institution since January 2020, María Gámez, presented her resignation this Wednesday amid the scandal of the so-called ‘barracks case’, which affects various commanders of the Armed Institute for alleged corruption derived from the works in various barracks, and the police investigation of her husband’s company for a subsidy item.

Gámez, a 54-year-old from Cádiz, although labor and politically linked to Málaga, where she was a councilor of the town hall and sub-delegate of the Government, was a person of the highest confidence of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who appointed her general director of the Civil Guard for his extensive previous baggage. She was the first woman to preside over this body with 175 years of history.

His replacement will be Mercedes González, current government delegate in the Community of Madrid, who had been on the exit ramp for a while to occupy a more relevant position, and was even considered within the PSOE as a possible candidate for the presidency of the region. or to the mayor’s office of the capital.