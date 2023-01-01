Lionel Messi He ended the year very active on social networks. in your account Instagram, He put two messages to celebrate the end of the year, which for him was unforgettable. The first was charged with emotion and the second, with only photos, generated divided opinions.

Messi remembered this Saturday his “wonderful family”, the friends who “always support him” and “especially” his followers for the “encouragement” he received at the end of a year in which he fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, in the first message he published.

Along with four photos with his family -his wife and three children-, Messi published on his social networks: “A year that I will never be able to forget ends. The dream that I always pursued has finally come true.”

“That wouldn’t be worth anything either if it weren’t for the fact that I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and some friends who always support me and didn’t let me stay on the floor every time I fell,” said the Argentine star. .

And he added “a very special memory” for all the people who “follow” and “bank” him, to whom he dedicated: “it is incredible to be able to share this path with all of you.”

“It would be impossible to get to where I got without so much encouragement that I received so much from all the people in my country, as well as from Paris, Barcelona and from so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving affection,” he acknowledged.

Messi sent a “huge hug to everyone”, after wishing that 2022 “has also been wonderful for everyone” and “all the health and strength to continue being happy in 2023”.

The curious appearance of Messi to receive 2023

In addition to the reactions to the second message, the clothes he used in the photographs drew attention, completely removed from the sporty air with which he usually appears.

Messi appears dressed in an olive green satin shirt, with orange trim on the sleeves and bottom, with shorts in the same colors and design.

The garments are Gucci brand. The shirt costs between 850 and 950 euros on the brand’s website, while the pants are valued at 1,183 euros. Both products are out of stock.

Messi’s outfit generated divided opinions. While some approved and said that a world champion could dress however he wanted, others told him that he seemed to be in his pajamas.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news