Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The president of the Health and Social Assistance Commission of the Sinaloa Congress, Viridiana Camacho Millán, recommended that the parents apply preventive measuressimilar to those used in the pandemic, to prevent childhood hepatitis from reaching the state.

He insisted on frequent hand washing, special attention to food preparation conditions, not sharing food, drinks and dishes; disinfect toys and objects of minors; consume clean water and hygienic food; and complete the basic vaccination schedule.

He explained that a few days ago he learned of a condition that afflicts the children of the world, the appearance of Hepatitis of unknown origin in minorsAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

109 cases of this disease in children from 25 states of that country are being analyzedwhere five have lost their lives due to this rare disease, for which it issued a health alert to the population so that they are attentive to the health of minors and that they are reported to the health authorities, reported the deputy president of the Commission of Health and Social Assistance of Congress, Viridiana Camacho Millán.

It is important to point out that this type of hepatitis of unknown origin is occurring in children, especially this one that is not related to the common caudal agents with the viruses that cause hepatitis, which is why these cases have been indicated as of origin unknown until now; There is a hypothesis of acute hepatitis in children pointing to adenovirus infections and cases related to covid-19 infections.

“Yesterday, the first 4 cases of acute hepatitis in children were detected. in our country in the state of Nuevo León, so I make a call to parents so that, if their child presents symptoms of abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and jaundice (yellow coloration of the skin, eyes and mucous ), take them to the doctor to be diagnosed and to rule out that it is this disease”, specified the deputy Viridiana Camacho Millán.

We recommend you read

It is important to note that the first country that reported it was the United Kingdom, then it was detected in Spain, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France and the United States. From April to date, around 450 cases have been registered worldwide, including 11 deaths; in Indonesia (5), Palestine (1), and the United States (5).