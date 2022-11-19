Dozens of residents and merchants from the Carmen neighborhood, accompanied by others from La Paz, Vistabella, La Fama and Espinardo, and from the Association of merchants from the Verónicas market, decided this Saturday to attend the call of the Carmelite platform ‘They close my neighborhood ‘ to protest against the mobility plan of the Murcia City Council. The demonstration started at 7:00 p.m. from Floridablanca street, at the height of the El Rollo gas station, and will run along this street, the Alameda de Colón, the Puente Viejo and the Gran Vía, until it ends at the Avenida de la Libertad.

The conveners, who carried banners with the messages ‘Mobility plan yes, but not like this, mayor’, ‘Plans without participation and transparency = disaster’ and ‘We are condemned to be isolated and without parking’, plan to take a break at their I pass through the Old Bridge, which was where their first mobilizations began in mid-October, cutting off traffic for half a day. For the platform, this is a symbolic space since it “represents the union between Murcia and the neighborhood of Carmen”.

The groups in these neighborhoods “join forces to ask that we be heard and that we be taken into account when making decisions that will affect us in their day to day.” The merchants are especially afraid that the disappearance of surface parking spaces (some 1,300 in all the areas included in the plan) will mean the disappearance of a high percentage of local businesses. That is why the conveners ask that car parks be built (in El Carmen they demand a large-capacity underground one) to avoid these losses.