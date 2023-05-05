Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Festivals and Heritage and Cultural Programs Management Committee and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club organized a “Dalma Beach Clean-up Campaign” as part of the activities of the sixth edition of the “Dalma Historical Race Festival” on Delma Island in Al Dhafra Region.

The campaign, which targeted Delma Beach, was organized in light of joint cooperation with the Municipal Presence Center in Delma City and the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region, with the wide participation of volunteers from various segments of society, including school students and employees of government and private agencies on Delma Island.

The campaign aimed to clean the coast of Dalma Island to highlight the importance of preserving the cleanliness of the marine environment, which is the source of fish wealth and the home of many important marine species and organisms, and raising awareness of beachgoers and nature reserves of the importance of preserving the biodiversity and wildlife of the region, and preserving the life of threatened animals. to extinction.

The campaign witnessed a remarkable participation from the residents of Delma Island, with the presence of about 50 male and female students from the first cycle of Delma School, employees of the Municipal Presence Center in Delma City, employees of the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs, and employees of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and Baynunah Canal.

The team of volunteers participating in the campaign succeeded in removing about 103 kilos of various waste, which included “plastic, glass, wood, paper and cardboard, and others.”

Salem Rashid Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, appreciated the active participation in the successful campaign within the activities of the sixth edition of the Dalma Festival, which is in line with the efforts of the club management to contribute to the success of the vision of the capital, Abu Dhabi, in building a healthy society based on sports through practicing sports and following it as a method. A life of various activities and events.

He said, “The campaign aimed to achieve commitment to applying the principles of social responsibility, and to involve different segments of society by promoting a culture of volunteering and caring for the marine environment, in addition to enhancing the level of awareness of marine facilities and protecting them from all waste and residues, in a way that provides a better life and a healthy environment for marine creatures.”

Al-Rumaithi praised the large community participation of school students and employees of government and private agencies. Its distinctive splendor and exquisite appearance, stressing that preserving these wealth and goods is the duty of every individual in society.