On the morning of this Thursday, May 4, TIME announced the last-minute cancellation of a flight that brought a hundred Colombian migrants who had been expelled from the United States.

In a new document delivered by Colombian Migration the treatment that Colombians who return to the country are receiving is detailed.

This group of migrants would have been expelled from the American country under the health norm Title 42which allows the immediate blocking or expulsion of the vast majority of migrants who arrive at the border without the documentation required to enter.

Title 42 was created by former president donald trump, who activated this health device to be able to expel undocumented migrants detained at land borders without delay, including potential asylum seekers.

Migration Colombia reveals mistreatment of Colombians

Through a statement, the entity spoke about the breach of the agreements on the humanitarian treatment of returned Colombians.

“The use of restrictive elements such as hand and foot handcuffs, even for women mothers, has been one of the central aspects of the negotiations with the agencies, to dignify the treatment of Colombians,” explained Fernando García Manosalva, director of Colombian Migration.

In addition to this, the document exposes the mistreatment of compatriots in detention centers: “We are adopting these measures so that the thousands of Colombians who are about to be returned from the United States have guarantees of their integrity and dignified treatment,” the entity pointed out. .

United States Warns

Regarding the migration of Colombians to the US, Francisco Palmieri, that country’s ambassador to Colombia, told Caracol Radio that a legal path is being sought for migrants so that they are not at the mercy of criminal gangs.

Palmieri announced that from May 11 there will be an increase in the return of people who are crossing the border. “They will be sent to their countries of origin,” he said.



“There is no way to get to the United States border, enter illegally. If they get there, the only thing that will happen is that they will be detained and returned to their countries,” Palmieri said.

