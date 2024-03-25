Fariduni, accused of the Crocus terrorist attack, posted photos from Istanbul

One of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was suspected of having connections with foreign radical preachers.

Thus, two of the attackers received instructions when they traveled to Turkey, and the rest were recruited on Russian territory. At the same time, people were selected who had not previously been noted for their adherence to radical Islam.

According to preliminary investigation data, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack met about 3-4 weeks ago and before that did not leave any evidence of their connections with radical Islamist groups in the public space or social networks.

One of the attackers posted photos from Istanbul

In February, one of the defendants, Shamsidin Fariduni, visited Turkey and posted photos from Istanbul on Instagram (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

According to Fariduni's account, he made eight posts on February 23. Almost all photographs indicate the geolocation “Aksaray, Istanbul”. Among the photographs posted there are photos of Fariduni himself, as well as photographs presumably taken at the Fatih Mosque.

Photo: Kirill Zykov / RIA Novosti

Already during the arrest, Fariduni said that he returned from Turkey to Russia on March 4, where he flew “for the sake of documents, (they) ran out,” so he allegedly needed to cross the border.

At the same time, Fariduni was seen in photographs inside the Crocus City Hall building on March 7.

Citizen of Tajikistan Shamsidin Fariduni was born there on September 17, 1998. Married, has an 8-month-old child. In Russia, he officially worked as a laborer in a factory. Registered in Krasnogorsk. We have no previous convictions.

Photo: Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti

Details also indirectly indicate the involvement of Ukrainian special services

According to Izvestia sources, Ukrainian intelligence services work closely with radical preachers such as Abdullah Kosteksky and Abu Umar Sasitlinsky.

Ukrainian journalist Anvar (Andrey) Derkach, who converted to Islam and is “directly related to the intelligence services of Ukraine,” said the publication’s interlocutor, often speaks on their behalf.

The court arrested those accused of the terrorist attack until May 22

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested four accused of committing a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The court made the decision to select a preventive measure for each person behind closed doors.

32-year-old Dalerjon Mirzoev, 30-year-old Rachabalizoda Saidakrami Murodali, 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni and 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov were detained until May 22, 2024. They were charged with a terrorist attack (Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The defendants face up to life imprisonment.

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire. After the fire started, they returned to the car they arrived in and left the city. They were detained only in the Bryansk region. Sunday, March 24, was declared a day of mourning.