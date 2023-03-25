The Venezuelan Oil Minister, Tareck El Aissami, resigned from his position on March 20, 2023, in the midst of a new investigation for corruption within the industry that involves officials of the state-owned PDVSA, for which Venezuelans have already been arrested. an ex-manager In this file photo taken on May 29, 2017, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (left) speaks with El Aissami.

Tareck El Aissami resigned from his post as Venezuela’s Oil Minister on Monday after uncovering a corruption scandal at PDVSA, the country’s largest state-owned company. His resignation occurs in the framework of an unusual operation that led to the arrest of the national superintendent of crypto assets – a public body that manages the funds of the oil industry -, senior military officers, judges, a mayor and a deputy. An anti-corruption purge? We discuss it in this discussion.

What levels does corruption reach in the Venezuelan government? What does Tarek El Aissami currently represent in the structure of Chavismo-Madurismo? Are there internal purges in the Administration? Is this related to some kind of facelift for the 2024 presidential elections? These are some of the questions that we address in this edition of El Debate at the hands of our guests:

– José Vicente Carrasquero, political analyst and professor at the Simón Bolívar University.

– Alejandro Cardozo Uzcátegui, doctor in History, political scientist and professor of Politics and International Relations at the Sergio Arboleda University.