A week after Ecuador declared the figure of “internal armed conflict”, what has happened since then with the prison crisis? Beyond the arrests and prisons that President Daniel Noboa has promised, what is he doing to combat corruption? Has the progressive purge of officials allied with drug traffickers begun? Where do the problems in prisons come from and what are the possible solutions? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The Government of Daniel Noboa maintains that since the “internal armed conflict” was declared in Ecuador, almost 2,000 people have been arrested and more than 150 of them have been accused of terrorism. In the official balance, they also affirm that they killed five leaders of some of the 22 gangs that the Government classified as terrorist groups.

How much has the state of exception served to attack the root of the prison crisis? We talked about it with our guests:

– María Dolores Miño, lawyer, professor at the International University of Ecuador and director of the Rights and Justice Observatory.

– Mario Pazmiño, international security and defense consultant, former intelligence director of Ecuador and professor at Uniandes University.