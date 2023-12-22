Local authorities announced that the death toll from the earthquake that struck northwest China, with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, has risen to 31 people in Qinghai Province. As of 00:10 pm yesterday, Thursday, the disaster resulted in 198 people being injured in Qinghai, and three are still missing, according to what was reported this Friday morning by the New China News Agency (Xinhua).

According to the Chinese Center for Earthquake Networks, the earthquake occurred at 59:11 pm last Monday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was the town of Liuguo, which is located about 8 kilometers from the headquarters of Jixishan Autonomous Prefecture of Bao'an, Dongxiang and Salar Nationalities in Gansu Province. By last Wednesday morning, a total of 113 people had been confirmed dead in Gansu.