“Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest players – and Mr George Cohen,” the London club wrote in his honor on their website.

The defender (37 international matches) played all the epic matches of the Three Lions, who won their only world title at home in 1966.

Cohen spent his entire professional career at Fulham, making 459 appearances for them from 1956 to 1969 before a knee injury ended his career at the age of 29.

A statue of him was placed outside Craven Cottage in October 2016.

After Cohen’s death, Geoff Hurst (81 years old), who scored the hat-trick in the final match of the 1966 World Cup, and Bobby Charlton (85 years old) are still the only ones alive in the starting line-up for the England national team (replacements were not allowed at the time) that won the World Cup.