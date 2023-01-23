Mexico. A video in which he appears Gloria Trevi with Paco Stanley in her program ¡Ándale!, which was successfully broadcast at the beginning of the 90s, when the singer was already enjoying her success as such.

In said video, the uncomfortable moment that Paco Stanley made Gloria Trevi go through stands out, since he was willing to touch her and take her measurements, this because a person from the public asked what her measurements were.

“What do you want your snow for…?”, Gloria asks Paco Stanley when he is willing to take her waist to measure it and she does not allow it, this because she asked him directly what her measurements were.

In the same ¡Ándale! program, Gloria Trevi takes the opportunity to promote her calendar that will be released in December (1992): “we are going to show you the photos that can be shown on television,” says the singer-songwriter from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico .

Gloria Trevi in ​​a photograph of how she looked in the 90s. Photo from Instagram

Gloria also stresses that she is happy because her first film Loose Hair (screened in 1991) has been a success: “they tell us that it is the highest grossing in Mexican cinema, and Old Shoes (film) is released in January or February of next year (1993)”, says Gloria.

Gloria Trevi, during the presentation of the television program ¡Ándale!, moved the public present in the studio and sang Zapatos viejos, Con los ojos cerrados and La cera de frente, which were already a success at that time in her artistic career.