They further deepen the mystery behind the scammer The Day Before the words of a ex-Fntastic developerwho has decided to remain anonymous in front of Dualshockerswho gathered an opinion from the other point of view of the story.

For those who are not informed on the matter: The Day Before is a title (or rather, it was a title) developed by Fntastic which has caused a lot of bad talk about itself due to numerous broken promises: among all, that of being an MMO RPG, ultimately revealing itself as an extraction shooter.

The media pillory of the title which was supposed to represent the launch into the world of high-level games of Fntastic forced the team to close just 4 days after the publication of the game, which already yesterday no longer purchasable on Steam.

Let's read together the statements from the former developer of the title:

“I never thought of it as an MMO. None of our team knows why they called it MMO. It's always been a third-person shooter with some co-op mechanics. No RPG mechanics were implemented – the abilities were an idea and were in the prototype stage, but nothing more. Maybe the CEOs knew something and didn't tell us. Technically speaking, no role-playing mechanics have been implemented. There was no way to bring many people into the world or make the world bigger. From the beginning, the idea was that the servers would have fewer than 100 people – this is not an MMO. No clans, no raids, closed hubs. It's been like this for over two years. Internally it has always been considered a hybrid between Rust, Day-Z and Escape From Tarkov, nothing to do with a structure even similar to the MMO in short”

