Forecaster Shuvalov: Rains to Return to Moscow at the End of September

In September, Moscow will not experience the volley showers that covered the capital at the beginning of summer, but precipitation may return by the end of the month. Such dates were named by the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, reports NSN.

According to the weather forecaster, the intensity of precipitation depends on the temperature contrast. In summer, showers in Moscow were accompanied by bursts of intense heat. “It is at the junction of masses that very powerful clouds form, sometimes volley showers, as was the case in Moscow, when a month’s worth of rain fell in one day at the beginning of June. In autumn, rains can only begin during a cyclone, so far the probability of volley showers is minimal,” Shuvalov explained.

He added that at the same time, Moscow will experience normal autumn rains at the end of September. No cold spells are expected in the near future. On City Day, the air temperature will remain at 25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Shuvalov named the end date of the velvet season in Russia. According to him, residents of the European part of the country can expect warm weather in the next week and a half.