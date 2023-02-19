Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. In the early hours of this Sunday Spanish time, the delivery of the Directors Guild Awards or DGA 2023, the Directors Guild award, which normally helps to clear up the unknowns in the face of this year’s Oscars, was held. The surprise has jumped with the choice of the Daniels (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) for their work in front of the unclassifiable “Everything at once everywhere” over what seemed the clear favorite: a Steven Spielberg who bares his childhood in “The Fabelmans.” Historically since 1948, 86% of DGA winners have also won the Oscar for Best Director. The DGA in the First Feature category went to Charlotte Wells for the emotional “Aftersun”, while the Documentary Direction went to Sara Dosa for “Fire of Love”.-Writing-









comment









report a bug



