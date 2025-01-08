The Higher Sports Council upholds Barcelona’s appeal and returns the registrations to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The CSD has issued a resolution after 6:30 p.m. in which it states that the footballers once again have a provisional license until the substance of the matter is resolved. “This measure, which is provisional in nature until the appeal presented by the club and the aforementioned footballers is definitively resolved, suspends the Agreement of the Monitoring Commission of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement, dated January 4, 2025. , and the cancellation of the sports licenses of the aforementioned players. Likewise, it maintains the validity of such licenses until this appeal is definitively resolved,” reads the CSD statement.

The footballers will be able to play from the next FC Barcelona match

A statement that did not arrive in time for the footballers to participate in this Wednesday’s match against Athletic Club. The call had to be made public two hours before the match and the resolution came at 6:30 p.m. when the match was scheduled for 8 p.m.

Laporta reacted by doing a euphoric cut of his sleeves

In any case, the resolution represents a relief for Joan Laporta and his board of directors after the chaotic farce of recent days, with two judicial setbacks and the annulment of the registration by LaLiga.

To make this resolution, the CSD is based on the damage that could be caused to both the footballers and the club and the Spanish team.

“The CSD considers that failure to adopt this precautionary measure would cause serious economic and sporting harm to the club and, above all, to the footballers. “This could also harm the interests of the Spanish team, as well as the rest of the national competitions, including LaLiga.” In this sense, the CSD has assessed that, according to article 27 of the Sports Law, professional athletes have the right “to a sports career in accordance with their potential” and with all the guarantees and certainty.

Although it does not resolve the substance of the matter, the Council says it has reviewed the 52 pages of Barcelona’s appeal.

As this is an appeal by Barça, the CSD now has a maximum of three months to resolve the substance of the matter. Meanwhile, starting with the next one from Barcelona, ​​Olmo and Pau Víctor will now be alignable. Once the news was known, Olmo showed a big smile in Saudi Arabia. Laporta reacted to the news by hugging one of his main acolytes, Enric Masip, and giving a thumbs up. Wow, like “let’s learn”.