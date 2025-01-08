01/08/2025



Updated at 6:42 p.m.





(NEWS IN EXPANSION)

This Wednesday, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) approved the urgent precautionary measure requested by FC Barcelona and the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.

This measure, which is provisional in nature until the appeal presented by the club and the aforementioned footballers is definitively resolved, suspends the Agreement of the Monitoring Commission of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement, dated January 4, 2025, and the cancellation of the sports licenses of the aforementioned players. Likewise, it maintains the validity of such licenses until this appeal is definitively resolved.