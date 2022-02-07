A new controversy in the Club Atlético Boca Juniors divides waters and different opinions in the prelude to the start of the 2022 season, in an episode that has as protagonists Juan Román Riquelme and Ramón Ábila, with Carlos Tevez in the middle.
It is that on the birthday of “Apache”, who is waiting to fix his contract in an MLS club in the United States, “Wanchope” was one of his guests due to the close friendship they maintain and, while they danced, they heard in the background: “For you, Riquelme. For you, Cascini”, in a video shared by the honoree himself, with the presence of the singer of “The Monkey”.
This situation fell right in the middle of the controversy over the situation of Wanchope in Boca, who has one more year on his contract but is hardly taken into account by DT Sebastián Battaglia, while the leadership does not facilitate his departure to another institution.
After the harsh statement published by the striker, who claimed the lack of contact by the Football Council led by Juan Román Riquelme himself, it was the greatest idol in the history of the Boca team who came to the crossroads: “Things have not gone in the best way for him, it is more than clear. He has a contract with us until December 31, he is training day by day. Now he has been injured, he has to see the kinesiologists, heal well and then he will have to continue training at 100 percent. We take things easy,” Roman said.
