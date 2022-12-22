The hiss of burning meat and the aroma of a hamburger cooking permeated the place. Cash registers rang in time with frenzied customers streaming in and out hungry and satisfied, many even with a ‘happy meal’.

However, none of them knew that behind the counter and under the sound of frying potatoes there was a girl, crying, the victim of an unusual phone call.

in that little McDonald’s, located Mount Washington, Kentucky, in the United Statesthere was an 18-year-old girl carrying out the orders of an officer who accused her not only of having robbed a client, but of being a drug dealer.

But the search and the accusations were being made in a slightly strange way. Without taking her to a police station or simply arriving at the scene with an arrest warrant, the alleged authorities in charge of the alleged crime had made the decision to call the premises directly to speak with someone in charge.

Without thinking twice and afraid of being arrested for contempt of justice, assistant manager Donna Jean Summers began to give the girl all kinds of orders, no matter how aberrational they were.

The woman answered the call despite the strange circumstances.

From stripping completely naked to dancing with her hands above her head, the young woman was subjected to all kinds of humiliation in order to prove her innocence.

But why did he have to prove his innocence like that? Was it really a policeman who was talking behind the phone? why did no one suspect anything?

the mysterious call

Louise Ogborn was just 18 years old when she made the decision to look for a job. His mother had lost her job and the economic situation at home was not the best, which is why in January 2004 he joined one of the most important fast food chains in the world: McDonald’s.

The fast food company has 1.5 million employees.

Everything was going well. The young woman rotated between the cash register and the kitchen, helping with the daily chores., seeking to give the best of herself to be able to bring something home. In addition, she was considered an exemplary woman, because, at her young age, she was recognized in her town for attending church, having excellent behavior, and having been part of the girl scouts.

Everyone knew her as an honest girl. Even, years later, her assistant manager would admit to the media that she had never seen her do anything dishonest.

Louise Ogborn was locked in one of the offices.

However, just a few months after his entry, on April 9 of that year something unusual happened. They say that there is a first time for everything and that is why the manager of the premises, Donna Jean Summers, believed a man she called herself. ‘Officer Scott’, when he told him that one of his employees had stolen a bag from his store.



Describing the color of his hair, height and weight, Summers immediately understood that the officer was talking about Ogborn and therefore it must be something completely legitimate. Following the policeman’s instructions, he called the teenager into one of the offices, closed the door, and began to question her.

Even so, everything turned darker when the officer asked Summers to order Ogborn to remove her clothes until she was completely naked.

“I was completely naked. I was embarrassed,” Louise later told authorities. “I was afraid because they were a higher authority for me. I was afraid for my own safety because I thought I was in trouble with the law“, he testified.

three hours of torture



During the first few minutes, the officer told the assistant manager that a company representative was also on the call and that everything was being monitored by them, which gave more legitimacy to the call.

By that time, the girl was lying totally naked. However, Summers handed her a black apron to cover herself with while she took her car keys and her clothes in a bag, later handing them over to the authorities who would come for them.

Despite having spoken for three hours on the phone, no one suspected the alleged officer.

When he returned he sat with her while the officer was still on the phone. So the minutes went by, until Donna realized she couldn’t just leave the premises and asked her fiancé Walter Wes Nix Jr. to babysit the girl for her.



It was at that moment that everything escalated. Once Dona had left the premises, the officer told Walter that Louise was now suspected of drug dealing. To check, he ordered the man to take off the girl’s apron and make her dance with her arms over her head, to see if anything would fall from her.

Then he made her do all kinds of exercises and at the end, he forced her to sit on his lap. The officer convinced Walter to kiss her, because, according to him, she was the only way to know if she had used drugs or not.

However Ogborn refused for the first time to fulfill one of his mandates. That was when the perpetrator ordered him by phone to sodomize her and in the end he sexually abused her.

The young woman was sexually assaulted.

When the supposedly exemplary father of two realized he had gone too far, he handed the apron back to the young woman and asked a handyman to take care of her. When the boy, named Thomas Simms, picked up the phone and was told to remove his apron, he realized something was wrong.

At the same time, Summers called his manager, Lisa Siddons, who was supposedly on the other line as a company representative. Summers discovered that Siddons had been sleeping at home. “I begged Louise to forgive me. She was almost hysterical,” Donna commented on Australia’s ‘Casefile True Crime Podcast’.

The supposed police officer hung up when he realized that they were starting to suspect him and that his charade was over.

a criminal on the loose

When the person who called McDonald’s on the phone, the supervisors of different food chains had been deceived in the country. It is estimated that at least 68 stores in 32 states, including Kentucky and Indiana, suffered from the same scams.

According to the authorities, each case followed the same modus operandi. First, the suspect would call a fast food restaurant and claim to be a police officer. Then he would ask to speak to a manager and tell her that he suspected an employee had stolen something.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – Louise Ogborn displayed no signs of disappointment after her US$200 million lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp. resulted in a $6.1 million jury.

Donna Summers & Walter Nix Jr. pic.twitter.com/MwfRbLFOWh —Franco (@FrancoandMarco) December 14, 2022

From then on, he forced employees to strip naked and commit sexual acts against their will.

Now, when the Mount Washington Police detective, Buddy Stump, arrived at the restaurant, had Nix arrested, and began the process of trying to find out who the caller was. Finally, they discovered that it had been someone from a pay phone in a supermarket in Panama City.

With this in mind, authorities worked to track down the person, who would ultimately be a man named David Richard Stewart, who worked as a corrections officer.

Stewart was taken to Bullitt Circuit Court on charges of impersonating a police officer and soliciting sodomy, but he was finally released since, based on his record and the lawyer’s arguments, the jury determined that he was innocent.

On the other hand, McDonald’s assistant manager Donna called off her engagement with Walter after seeing the security camera footage. She was further charged with unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to probation after acknowledging that the evidence was sufficient for a conviction despite the fact that she claimed to have been deceived.

Likewise, he broke his engagement with Nixon and, according to the Netflix documentary released on December 14, 2022 ‘Don’t pick up the phone’, he never spoke to him again.

The company, for its part, denied knowing the other calls that were being made in the region and included a warning in the employee manual that ensured that no authority will request any type of sexual act under any circumstances.

As for the culprit, it was never really possible to determine who it was. Mind you, after Stewart’s arrest the calls stopped and the sex phone scams ended.

LAURA NATALIA BOHORQUEZ RONCANCIO

