The Netflix series that captivated millions of users since its first season in 2016, ‘The Crown’, will come to an end in 2023. The wait and anguish to see how the Red N’s production about the British royal family will end will premiere its final season. This fiction is widely recognized on the streaming platform for the meticulous recreations it shows of the most important events that Queen Elizabeth II’s entourage has experienced. With its final installment, which belongs to the sixth season, it promises to close a narrative that will encompass personal and political moments.

The Netflix series ‘The Crown’ has been a cultural phenomenon since the premiere of its first season because it has managed to generate debates and discussions about the British monarchy and the impact it has had on contemporary history. Keep reading this note so you know the release dates established for the sixth installment, which will be divided into two parts, and the official trailer published by Netflix.

‘The Crown’: the first official trailer released by Netflix

When does the final season of ‘The Crown’ premiere on Netflix?

Netflix announced that the series that tells the story of the British royal family will come to an end in 2023 and season 6 of the drama, which stars Queen Elizabeth II, will be divided into 2 parts. The first will premiere on November 16, while the second will arrive almost 1 month later; that is, December 14.

What will ‘The Crown’, final season, be about?

The plot of the final season of ‘The Crown’ will be based on important historical events of the British royal family during the last years of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st. These include the death of Princess Diana and the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles more than 10 years ago. The focus that will be given to this last mentioned event is special and will mean a lot within the production because, at the time, it caused great controversy, since their romance apparently began during the marriage of Charles and Diana.

Part of the cast of ‘The Crown’, Netflix series. Photo: Netflix

Who is part of the cast of ‘The Crown’, final season, on Netflix?