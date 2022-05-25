The Provincial Court has revoked the sentence to 200 hours of work for the benefit of the community that a court imposed on a minor for the disorders caused during a protest to request the burying of the AVE tracks. This teenager was investigated along with the ‘youth on the tracks’ for the riots that took place in the Murcian capital in the fall of 2017, but being a minor he was prosecuted separately. These were sentenced a few months ago to sentences totaling one year and nine months in prison after assuming that they committed crimes of damage and public disorder.

The Chamber, however, now exonerates the minor by concluding that “the only participation that has been proven consisted of throwing a stone towards the place where some agents of the National Police were deployed without being able to specify whether or not it fell near where they were. The court emphasizes that the specific direction of the launch or its speed has not been specified, so it understands that “the true purpose of the minor cannot be specified.”