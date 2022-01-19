The Pechersky District Court of Kiev on Wednesday, January 19, released the ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, suspected of treason, on a personal commitment. About it informs Edition “Country”.

The prosecutor’s office asked to arrest the politician with a bail of about $35.7 million, but the court did not take him into custody and chose the mildest measure of restraint in Ukrainian law. The suspect will be required to hand over his passport and appear in court on demand.

In his victory speech, Poroshenko called the incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “absolutely inadequate”, and everything that happens is his “crazy scenario”.

Poroshenko returned to Ukraine and avoided arrest

On December 17, it became known that Petro Poroshenko left the country and went on a tour to Turkey and Poland. On the day of departure, near the building of the Verkhovna Rada, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) tried to hand him the summons, but the ex-president ignored them, got into a car and left for the airport.

A month later, the politician returned to the country. On Monday, January 17, he flew to the Kiev airport “Zhulyany”. Despite the fact that the Pechersky District Court allowed Poroshenko to be detained immediately after arriving in Ukraine, he managed to freely pass through passport control.

Later, the State Bureau of Investigation acquitted itself for the unsuccessful detention: they claim that the employees of the state bureau tried to take the ex-president into custody in order to bring him to court, but Poroshenko’s entourage allegedly prevented them.

In Zhuliany, a crowd of supporters was already waiting for the former president. Before going to court, Poroshenko managed to speak from a stage specially set up for this occasion.

I’ll be back! That’s true! Because they are wrong! You said that the country needs “Gunpowder” – you have “Gunpowder”! Petro PoroshenkoFrom a speech before going to the Pechersk District Court

The court session lasted from about noon until late in the evening, the prosecution asked for a preventive measure for the former president in the form of arrest for two months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 1 billion hryvnia ($35.7 million). However, the announcement of the decision was eventually postponed to Wednesday, January 19.

On the day of the announcement, a fight broke out between Poroshenko’s supporters and the security forces near the Pechersk District Court. The politician’s followers clashed with law enforcement officers after the conflict because of the barrels in which the former wanted to make fires. During the conflict, the security forces used tear gas. It is reported that at least one policeman and one demonstrator were injured in a fight between supporters of the ex-president and the security forces.

As a result, the court released Poroshenko on personal bond and forbade him to leave Kiev and the Kiev region until March 19, 2022. Poroshenko, in turn, told reporters that he would appeal.

Ex-president of Ukraine suspected of treason

In December, Petro Poroshenko was declared suspected of treason – he became a defendant in the so-called “coal case”.

In early October, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) published records that related to the criminal case of Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party. According to the security forces, these materials prove the involvement of the former president in collusion with the “separatists”, in particular, in organizing the purchase of coal in the uncontrolled territories of Donbass during the hostilities.

In December, the Prosecutor General’s Office officially announced suspicion of the former president. Under articles on treason and financing of terrorism, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Poroshenko considers the criminal cases against him an order from President Zelensky and his desire to divert people’s attention from the country’s internal problems.