Image: Motorbuch-Verlag

The course of history

The first electric car? 1898, an electrically powered carriage, capable of 40 km / h and a range of 40 kilometers. Cargo bikes? Even before 1900 at the Nuremberg company Hercules. Leo Keller deals meticulously and in detail with the history of this lost traditional manufacturer, well-known to all those who had something to do with mopeds or mopeds in the fifties, sixties and seventies, in his 224-page, easy-to-read engine book Documentation “Hercules. Motorcycles that made history ”. Models, technology, sport and the changing ownership structure are highlighted. Divine, as is so often the case with books of this kind, are the old photos and advertising shots. For this alone, the investment of 30 euros is worth it.