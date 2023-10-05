The couple will celebrate their marriage in Juliaca with Yarita Lizeth, Corazón Serrano, Grupo Maroyu and other artists in concert. The great event will bring together your family and friends, who will witness your union forever.

The couple will celebrate their wedding with a next-level show in the commercial Ciudad de los Vientos, located in Puno. Your guests will be able to enjoy the show of a wide variety of artists. Find out more details in this note.

What will marriage be like in Juliaca?

In the style of weddings in Juliaca! It should be noted that these types of celebrations are usually an event and a display of opulence in the Windy City. This is reflected in the organization of the party, but especially in the live concerts that are held to delight the guests and celebrate the couple’s union. You can find a variety of artists.

In this celebration they will liven up the party Yarita Lizeth, Maroyu Group, Corazón Serrano, X Dinero, Fragrance Group, Lizeth Lázaro, Ozone, Resistencia Cumbiera and other live singers.

When and where will the marriage take place in Juliaca?

During the wedding party of the couple, who decided to unite their lives forever, there will be a great show. In this way, it is known that the important event will take place on Friday, October 6 from 8 am

The wedding celebration will be at an event venue called To thelocated on the avenue Huancané 951, in the city of Juliaca (Fist). The wedding couple extended the invitation to their friends through the dissemination of a TikTok video.

What does a wedding in Juliaca consist of?

According to promoters of these events in the Windy City, the wedding celebration takes place over two days. The first is the wedding and the second is the ‘challachi’ (ceremony in which they open the gifts, the godparents call them as an offering to Pachamama and there is also a party).