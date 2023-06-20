Today, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, the country’s ambassador to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inspected the UAE pilgrims’ camps in the holy sites, through which he was briefed on the latest developments, ongoing preparations, capabilities and services provided to the country’s pilgrims in accordance with the highest standards and specifications.

During the inspection tour, in which he was accompanied by Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, Muhammad Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the Pilgrims Affairs Office, and a number of office officials, he valued the efforts made by the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office in the Holy Land, in order to enable the country’s pilgrims to perform This great pillar is filled with tranquility, ease and ease during the current Hajj season.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan was briefed on the latest services and equipment in the UAE pilgrims’ camps in the holy sites, which include an integrated set of distinguished services, praising the interest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, king, crown prince, government and people, in serving the guests of Rahman to perform the rituals of Hajj with ease and tranquility, and the role of the Hajj campaigns. Emirati.