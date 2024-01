Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:21 p.m.



| Updated 10:26 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In Ecuador's prisons, drug traffickers have the keys to their cells. They organize parties, set up swimming pools… they have everything and sell everything to the rest of the prison population. And, in addition, they design and direct their criminal businesses. During the covid-19 pandemic, the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers