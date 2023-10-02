“The violence,

whatever the form

in which it manifests,

It’s a failure.”

Jean-Paul Sartre

How do I start? There is so much warmth around meAround us, so much absurd blindness, so much pain caused.

Sartre said it well – all violence is a failure – We are included, do not feel “very very” because a bullet has not hit you or you have not yet kept an eye on your lives and businesses..

Violence is real, a monster that never stops growing and overwhelming us. The government is your ally and promoter. There are no words that encourage peace and harmony, much less actions. It is the country of nothing, they voraciously annihilate the promised hope.

They killed the young people of ZacatecasFragmented corpses are seeds of terror in Nuevo León, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Baja California, Veracruz, the states of the Yucatán Peninsula are not exempt, Sinaloa is always cited, Chiapas sees the number of migrants grow, the Darién Forest between Panama and Colombia stopped being a brake and became a lucrative business.

Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Senegalese mostly follow the route to the United States and necessarily pass through Mexico, the customs disfigured by the siege, there is nothing more to do than try to swim dead, there is simply no seriousness in the government to deal with the issue, let’s not talk about resources. There is no reason to exist! nothing happens and for the record, violence is a failure.

It is worth recording the lack of experience of new customs administrators in Mexico, lost cargo, productivity and supply chains. The system falls and trade between nations is paralyzed, what a mess this is turning out to be. Modernity is AMLO style – go back then-. The military forces have clear powers in the Constitution, there are no customs, there are no airports, there are no airlines, there is no construction of works, there are no ports… only the authoritarian mind of the male president decided that this should be the case and you see. You the result: inefficiency and harshness. While the violence grows, no one says anything, the businessmen lowered all the lines, there is no criticism. They will remember me, I wouldn’t want to.

HisI love the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, loyal to Mexico. 2024 will resolve its identity and consistency. The head of the executive branch is not a Democrat. He has already shown his intention to intervene in the processor, try to trick us with a cane. Let no one call themselves surprised, they will be up to their necks and beyond.. Losing the presidency does not enter into his equation, going to jail lessIf anyone knows that there is a good reason, it is him.

What is coming is not easy, little by little they turn the future into a minefield.

Culiacán turned 492 years old, bullets and death of innocents. The city of three rivers, The thriving capital of Sinaloa does not have peace, but it does have a government that denies everything. At the time. “He was like he was” has been more relevant than ever.

Postscript. – I celebrate and congratulate Master Carlos Morales for the recognition of his career. Cultural management with him has other levels.

Postscript 2. – Please, let’s not live as if nothing happened.

