Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

During its meeting, the Council of Ministers approved the update on the National Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to enhance reliance on renewable energy sources, improve energy efficiency, encourage the use of clean energy of all kinds, support research and development programs in the fields of energy technology, encourage innovation and investment in this sector, and promote The country’s ability to provide clean and sustainable energy, raise its global competitiveness in the energy sector, and consolidate its position as one of the most prominent countries that attract innovation and investment in this sector.

The strategy provides new investment opportunities in the fields of renewable energy, the development of modern energy-related technology, and supports efforts to enhance cooperation with international partners to achieve sustainability goals in the energy sector. The strategy constitutes a long-term national program to achieve a balance between meeting energy needs and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources for future generations. The goals of climate neutrality, achieving financial savings of up to 100 billion dirhams by the same year, and national investments between 150 and 200 billion dirhams until 2030 to ensure meeting energy demand, sustainable growth in the UAE economy, and targeted support to raise the contribution of the installed capacity of clean energy from the total energy mix by 2031, to (30%).

National hydrogen strategy

As part of the country’s initiatives and projects to invest in clean energy sources, and support global efforts to promote environmental sustainability, and within the framework of the country’s preparations to host the COP28 Conference of the Parties next November, the Cabinet approved the National Hydrogen Strategy; With the aim of achieving global leadership in the field of hydrogen production until 2031, supporting low-emission local industries, contributing to achieving climate neutrality, and strengthening the country’s position as a source of low-emission hydrogen, through ten main capabilities, represented in developing a clear regulatory framework supported by policies, incentives, standards and certificates, and providing Advanced technology through value-added partnerships that include the private sector, an effective national research and development structure in the UAE, as well as strengthening government partnerships and international cooperation, establishing new partnerships to accelerate the growth of the local system, providing infrastructure to support local production, and providing green financing sources through Local and international financing agencies.

The strategy identifies the main steps that the UAE will take to accelerate the growth of the hydrogen economy and its solutions among the world’s largest producers of low-emission hydrogen, and reduce emissions in highly emission-intensive sectors by 2031, through a number of development initiatives and projects such as the establishment of hydrogen oases to activate the local hydrogen market, and the development of energy policies, As well as strengthening cooperation with other countries in the region to activate the regional hydrogen market, investing in research and development to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of hydrogen production, transportation and use, supporting companies in establishing hydrogen supply chains, and accelerating society’s confidence in hydrogen as an essential component of the energy mix.