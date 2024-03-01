The controversy continues in Colombian Professional Soccer due to the harassment and threats that managers and players of some League teams have received. In addition, it was learned that the referee Carlos Ortega, who will be the main judge of the Deportivo Cali vs. match. Once Caldas, he was intimidated.

Due to these reprehensible acts against the main actors of the Colombian League, the Major Division of Colombian Football (Dimayor) spoke out through an official statement and rejected what is happening.

“The Major Division of Colombian Football-DIMAYOR, led by its President Fernando Jaramillo, rejects the threats and acts of intimidation that directors, players, referees, officials and different actors of the FPC have received in recent days.”

“La Dimayor and its 36 affiliated clubs vehemently repudiate the violent harassment that managers of Atlético Nacional and Once Caldas DAF, players and coaches of different Colombian professional soccer teams have received.”

“La Dimayor calls for healthy coexistence in football, inviting all fans to enjoy the celebration of sport and denotes that this cannot be an excuse to become a generator of violence.”

“Football should be a reason for joy and unity, so nothing justifies the formulation of threats to the life of an individual linked to the activity or his family, which once again we vehemently reject.”

“Finally, we ask the authorities to carry out the pertinent investigations, identify and take the corresponding legal actions with the people who are encouraging this wave of violence.”