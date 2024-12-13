The controversial Navacerrada ski resort obtains a new permit to open in the Community of Madrid

The Community of Madrid affirms that the Madrid slopes of the Navacerrada ski resort have permission to open this season. This was stated this Friday by the Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Interior of the Community of Madrid, Carlos Novillo, according to Europa Press.

Novillo said: “Very good news is that the concession in Navacerrada has been recovered and will be able to remain active, obviously part of the Community of Madrid.” The permit for these slopes expired in February 2019. Now, according to the Community of Madrid, the concession has been granted again. “It is reopening,” explain sources from the regional Executive.

In reality, the recurring lack of snow made that part of the season “unviable”, economically, according to the company that managed it itself. These slopes do not have cannons to create artificial snow. It is true that the new conditions to take over the property reduced the ground rent by 65% ​​compared to the concession finalized in 2019.

Who has kept that authorization? The Department of the Environment responds that this is “the responsibility of the Navacerrada City Council”, the owner of the land. The Navacerrada City Council has not had an official response this Friday. However, the minutes of the City Council’s contracting table of October 22, 2024 indicates that “the only bidder”, the only applicant, was the company Puerto de Navacerrada Estación de Esquí SA That is, the same company that was there before and the one that operates on the Segovian side of the resort.

That Castilian-Leonese aspect is the one involved in the litigation between the Junta de Castilla y León and the Ministry of Ecological Transition for the closure of the facilities after the end of the occupation concession of the mountain where the slopes are located. The judges of the Superior Court of Justice have agreed with the central government: the facilities must be dismantled and the land returned to its owner, that is, Ecological Transition. The sentence is appealed.

According to the documentation, to retain the concession and permit on the side of the Community of Madrid, the company offered 33,618.32 euros for a period of 29 years to occupy a total area of ​​54,195 m2 of forest.