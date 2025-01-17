Kylian Mbappé put Real Madrid ahead against Celta de Vigo in the 37th minute in the Copa del Rey match, with a goal that was not without controversy because the Frenchman he scored just after a possible penalty from Lunin to Swedberg. After scoring, the French striker celebrated the goal in a very significant way that did not sit well with the white team’s fans.

Mbappé put his hand on the shield and made a hand gesture with his index finger, denying. Although the reason for the gesture is unknown, it could be a sign of support for Tchouaméni and Lucas Vázquez.

Both players of Ancelotti’s team received whistles from the merengue fans from the beginning of the match due to the match of the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Barça (2-5).

After the game, Mbappé uploaded a photo of himself after the goal to his Instagram account with the message: “You don’t play with the shield.” A message that has divided Madrid fans on social networks.

“The same shield that he dragged for 7 years”, “Says someone who took 7 years to sign”, “7 years later”, were some of the comments from Internet users.