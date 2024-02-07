The sporting future of Kylian Mbappé continues to be the central topic in the world football transfer market, with the very close possibility of him leaving for Real Madrid, as the European media has revealed in recent days. However, nothing is signed yet.

What Mbappé asks

Mbappé would have already chosen his future.

Journalist Andrés Onrubia, French correspondent for Cadena SER, revealed in the program 'El Larguero' details of the list of financial requests that Mbappé has for the clubs that intend to sign him this summer. There are three conditions.

The first of them is your salary. Mbappé asks for a total of 50 million gross salary per season.

In addition, the Frenchman also asks for a high transfer bonus, of a total of 120 million euros.

Onrubia points out that the French footballer has not yet signed for any team at this time, despite the fact that many assume that everything is resolved with Real Madrid.

The third condition that Kylian Mbappé has set is to make sure a bonus mainly for image rights.

It is said that PSG will try to retain him and for that they offer him the same terms that they formed in 2022, a salary of 72 million euros gross per season, which is what they earn now and a transfer bonus of 130 million euros. The loyalty bonuses that he signed in 2022 were realized in the two seasons since his last renewal in 70, which he has already received, and in the 80 million that he has signed.

The French newspaper Le Parisien takes for granted this Saturday the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid starting next season, although points out that the contract is not signed.



Free to negotiate with any club since January 1, after having renounced the optional third year that he signed with PSG in 2022, Mbappé will commit to Real Madrid, the newspaper insists, adding that in the white house “reigns optimism” and behind the scenes he is already preparing “the biggest contract in his locker room.

